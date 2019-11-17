

CTV News Regina





REGINA -- A 51-year-old woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Victoria Ave. on Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Victoria Ave. and Embury St. around 8:30 p.m. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police investigation indicates the woman was walking southbound across Victoria Ave. at Embury St. A vehicle in the left eastbound lane stopped for her, but a vehicle in the right lane did not stop and hit her.

The vehicle involved was nearby and the driver identified themselves to police.

Anyone with information about this collision that has not yet been interviewed by police is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or call Crime Stoppers.