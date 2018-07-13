

CTV Regina





Police are investigating after a woman was kidnapped from a rural property south of Melville on Thursday.

The woman was home alone around 1:30 p.m. when a man she didn’t know when a man came in with a gun that had been stolen from the property.

The man demanded that the woman drive him to Regina, and the woman agreed. When he left the vehicle, to woman immediately drove to the Regina Police Service.

The suspect is described as Indigenous, about 5’10” with a slim build. He was wearing black pants and a black “Regina Riot” hoodie with “Defence” written on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700, Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.