

CTV Regina





A woman is dead after the truck she was driving rolled near Kincaid last week.

The RCMP was called to the scene, about two kilometres southeast of Kincaid, on May 16. Emergency crews were already on the scene when police arrived, the RCMP said in a news release.

According to police, the 61-year-old woman was driving a Ford F-150 was travelling westbound on a single lane grid road when her front tire caught the edge of the road. The truck rolled twice after she tried to correct her course and the woman was ejected from her vechile.

She was taken to hospital in Regina by STARS Air Ambulance, where the RCMP says she died of her injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not a factor, police say. The crash is under investigation.