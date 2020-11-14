REGINA -- A woman from Saskatoon was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway #2 on Friday evening.

Moose Jaw RCMP said it responded to the scene of a head-on collision, around 41 km north of Moose Jaw, just after 6:00 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found two cars with “considerable” front end damage blocking the highway.

A 23-year-old woman from Saskatoon, the sole occupant of the southbound vehicle, was declared dead on scene. An autopsy has been ordered and her family has been notified of her death. RCMP said it is not releasing her name.

The occupant of the second vehicle, a 25-year-old woman from Moose Jaw, was taken to hospital in Regina by STARS with serious injuries.

RCMP said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Traffic in both directions was rerouted until around 1 a.m., until the scene was cleared.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.