Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle collision on George Gordon First Nation: RCMP

A 52-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the George Gordon First Nation, RCMP said in a release.

Police received a report of the collision just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, adding the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

Punnichy RCMP said they have located the vehicle involved but added no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP did not release the victim’s name.

George Gordon First Nation is about 113 kilometres north of Regina.