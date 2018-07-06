

CTV Regina





Police are searching for three suspects after a Regina woman was restrained and robbed overnight.

The woman was walking to her home in the alley behind 800 Grey Street around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night when she was approached by three people who held her arms down and stole her purse.

The woman suffered minor injuries, but did not require medical attention.

There is no description available of the suspects, but police say one woman and two men were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.