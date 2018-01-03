A Saskatchewan woman says her truck has been with her mechanic for 10 months and is still not fixed.

Connie Gray-Bellegarde lives on a farm in rural Saskatchewan. Last spring, her truck began giving her trouble, stalling and hesitating when she drove. She took it to Gordon's Automotive in Regina, where the mechanic diagnosed the problem as a faulty timing chain.

The truck has since been at the shop for 10 months, and Gray-Bellegarde says, as far as she knows, it hasn’t been fixed.

"The truck is not fixed, and if he has not fixed it, I want my $500 back,” said Gray-Bellegarde, noting she’s never had an issue with the shop in the past.

"He has done work for us, on several of our vehicles. I have never had a problem with him. I do not know what happened.”

According to the owner of Gordon’s Automotive, Jared Gordon, the second-hand parts supplied by Gray-Bellegarde didn't fix the problem. He purchased, at his own expense, and installed brand-new parts, but the new parts also failed to fix the issue.

Gordon admits that while 99 per cent of mechanical problems are easily diagnosed and fixed, the truck may be that one per cent.

Gordon said he has already sunk several thousand dollars into fixing the truck that he has only been paid $500 for. He wants to cut his losses.

Gray-Bellegarde says she is also losing money on the deal.

"My husband and I took out a loan to pay for this. We are out the loan that we are still paying on and we are still paying off our truck, and we have not driven it for 10 months,” she said.

The Saskatchewan Better Business Bureau has now been brought in to try and mediate the dispute. Karen Smith, the group’s CEO, says it is not unusual for customers and businesses to butt heads.

"Most issues are a result of a miscommunication of some kind,” said Smith. "Open and honest communication is the foundation of resolving any kind of dispute. Both parties really need to understand the other party."

Gordon's Automotive wants Gray-Bellegarde to take the truck to a dealership for a full analysis to determine exactly what the problem is.

With files from Dale Hunter.