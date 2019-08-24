

CTV Regina





Police are searching for suspects after a woman was sent to hospital after being shot in an alleyway near Angus St. and 6 Ave. on Friday night.

The shot came from a dark coloured truck around 11:15 p.m., according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified or located as of yet. Police also do not have any more details about suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or call Crime Stoppers.