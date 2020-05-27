REGINA -- Jeannette Kakakaway, 31, has been sentenced to a total of three years in prison after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder, in the death of Jenaya Wapemoose.

Minus time served, Jeannette will spend two years and 43 days in prison from the date of sentencing. The judge said Jeannette can spend part of her sentence at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge on the Nekaneet First Nation, near Maple Creek.

Regina police found Wapemoose’s body northeast of Regina on Oct. 26, 2019. The 22-year-old mother of two had not been heard from since April 7, 2019, and was reported missing on May 7, 2019.

Eric Kakakaway has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body in Wapemoose’s death.

Wapemoose’s cousin Ella Redwood previously told CTV News Eric Kakakaway was Wapemoose’s boyfriend at one time.