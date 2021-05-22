REGINA -- A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with multiple vehicles at the intersection at Highway 1 and Tower Road on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Regina Police Service said it was dispatched to the area around 4 p.m. after a Chevrolet Equinox heading westbound on Highway 1 crashed into a line of four vehicles slowing down for a red light ahead of it.

The Equinox collided with two vehicles in the line.

The driver of the Equinox, a 69-year-old woman from Qu’Appelle, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-227-8477.