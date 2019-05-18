

CTV Regina





A woman was shot shortly after midnight on Saturday, in the area of Dewdney Ave. and Garnet St, according to police.

Officer’s responded to the scene after a report of aggressive driving and a possible use of a firearm. They found a 29-year-old woman who had apparently been shot. She was in her vehicle and told police that she had been chased by another vehicle. The suspect allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

The woman was transported to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Police said that this incident may have started in the 1400 block of Edward St. They believe that the victim fled in her vehicle and the suspect followed her. It is unknown at the moment if the victim knew the suspect, or how many suspects were involved.

Investigation is currently underway, and anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.