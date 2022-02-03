Woman spends night in car as blizzard rolled through Saskatchewan

Monday's blizzards saw many people hunker down at home, but given how quickly the storm moved in, not everyone was able to make it home.

Denise Treleaven left work early hoping to beat the storm, but ended up in a ditch on Highway 6, just a few kilometres outside of Regina.

"I did not even realize it, but I drove into the oncoming traffic lane and into the oncoming traffic ditch, said Treleaven. “That’s pretty much where I parked.”

Treleaven had lots of gas and was prepared for the conditions. So she hunkered down for the night.

“I got my ski pants, my nice puffy jacket, I had some food, I had fluids,” said Treleaven. “So honestly at that point, I just let my family know I was okay.”

With help not arriving any time soon, Treleaven did her best to keep a serious situation light.

“There wasn't help that was going to be coming for at least six to eight hours. So I just basically was occupying my time on Facebook making silly videos for everybody.”

Treleaven would also periodically check on the cars around her.

"There was an older couple that was by me, so I would knock on their window and make sure they were okay and that they didn't need anything,”

Treleaven said having a safety kit in her car may have saved her life and she recommends everyone be prepared before they hit the highway, especially in the winter.

"It does not matter if it's a puffy jacket that's bought at value village, throw it in there. It doesn't matter,” said Treleaven. “Get some ski pants, ski boots, not cotton socks, get some good wool blend socks.”

Help arrived at 7:30 a.m. the next morning.

If Treleaven had not been prepared she fears the situation could have been a lot worse.