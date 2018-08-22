

CTV Regina





Police are investigating after a woman was sprayed in the face with bear spray in her home.

Officers were waved down by residents of the home in the 1600 block of Rae Street around 5:15 p.m. who said the woman was sprayed in the face by a man after she answered knock at the door.

The woman received medical treatment at the scene, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.