Woman stabbed in Regina, attempted murder charge laid: Police

A woman in Regina is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing on Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers responded to an apartment building on the 4600 block of 4th Avenue after a woman with serious injuries was reported at around 10 p.m. on Feb 12.

Police found the victim, a 26-year-old woman, who had been stabbed in the chest.

She was taken to hospital by EMS with non life-threatening injuries, RPS said.

Through an investigation, officers found the suspect and arrested her without incident sometime later.

As a result of RPS's investigation, a 31-year-old Regina woman was charged with one count of attempted murder.

The accused is set to appear on this charge in Provincial Court in Regina on Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m.