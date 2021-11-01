Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after semi, vehicle collide in Yorkton

YORKTON -

Yorkton RCMP responded to a call near Highway #9 and Darlington Street East after a serious collision between a semi-truck and a car.

Yorkton RCMP were called to the scene on Halloween night around 8:20 p.m.

The woman driving the vehicle was transferred to a hospital in Regina with life-threatening injuries. The RCMP investigation found that a northbound SUV and a southbound semi collided. The semi-driver was not injured and RCMP do not have an update on the woman’s condition.

RCMP closed the highway for several hours to conduct an investigation.