Woman taken to hospital following collision on Ring Road
A woman was taken to hospital Monday morning following a two vehicle collision on Regina’s Ring Road, police said.
Officers, along with Regina Fire and EMS were called to the scene between the Assiniboine Avenue and Wascana Parkway exits around 8:30 a.m., Regina police said in an email.
According to police, the woman was taken to hospital for injuries that appeared to be non life-threatening.
Traffic appeared to be delayed in the area following the collision.
BREAKING Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach for Germany, has died at 78
Franz Beckenbauer, the German soccer great who helped his country win the World Cup both as player and coach, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday. He was 78.
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
MacKinnon sworn in as new government House leader as Gould goes on leave
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Apple announces when the Vision Pro will go on sale
Apple said Monday that its Vision Pro mixed reality headset will be available for purchase in the United States beginning on February 2, with pre-orders beginning on January 19.
Australian police seize lizards worth US$800,000 from alleged smugglers
Police in Australia have dismantled what they believe is a smuggling ring that was attempting to export native lizards and reptiles worth more than 1.2 million Australian dollars (IS$800,000) to Hong Kong.
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything: The silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stopped collecting carbon tax on heating bills, but may still pay Ottawa anyway
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Saskatoon Transit outlines strategy to tackle bus overcrowding
The city’s transit department says it has a plan in place to deal with overcrowding on high-traffic routes.
-
Brothers, teammates, world champions: Meet the Sask. sibling duo making waves in esports
For brothers Chris and Mathew Fiorante, conquering the heights of Halo esports is just the latest chapter in a very long journey. One that began in Regina, Sask. of all places.
Winnipeg
-
City warns residents to stay warm during upcoming cold snap
The City of Winnipeg is warning residents to take care and stay warm this week as temperatures plummet to dangerous levels across southern Manitoba.
-
Report expected on Manitoba intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
A report is expected today on potential safety improvements to a Manitoba highway intersection that was the scene of a deadly crash last June.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes within 12 hours
Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy weekend so far, responding to four blazes within a 12-hour period.
Calgary
-
-
'Growing sense of concern': Albertans worried over rising debt loads, report says
Albertans are the most concerned about the pressures of household debt, with seven in 10 residents in the province anxious about their own bills, new data shows.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Intense cold weather on the way, with daytime highs 26 degrees below average
This past weekend’s colder temperatures and snow can be considered a teaser for what is yet to come.
Edmonton
-
West-end house under construction destroyed by fire
Firefighters were called to a two-storey house under construction in west Edmonton Monday morning.
-
2 Edmonton encampments dismantled as extreme cold approaches
The City of Edmonton and police dismantled another two encampments downtown, despite extreme cold expected to settle over the city in the upcoming week.
-
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Maple Leafs sign Nylander to 8-year, US$92 million extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in Toronto and seized by police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Toronto police chief apologizes after video of cops carrying coffee at protest sparks outrage
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH 'Major' winter storm on its way for Ottawa with 10-20 cm expected Tuesday
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch on Sunday evening, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets.
-
City of Ottawa moving to improve heritage protections for 19th century Water Works
City of Ottawa staff are asking councillors to approve a plan to strengthen and streamline heritage protections for the 150-year-old Ottawa Water Works complex at LeBreton Flats.
-
Ottawa OPP responds to 39 vehicle collisions during weekend storm
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa say they responded to 39 motor vehicle collisions in the city during last weekend's winter storm.
Vancouver
-
Winter storm coming to coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns
British Columbia's south and central coast are bracing for their first taste of winter weather as Environment Canada issues a series of special weather statements.
-
Economists see 'turning point' in housing market this year as interest rate cuts loom
After a year marked by caution and shifting expectations spurred by rising borrowing costs, economists believe the Canadian housing market could be in for a rebound in 2024.
-
'I cried and I cried and I cried': Coquitlam single mother loses pets, daycare in house fire
Ramona Toth says she's heartbroken after a fire destroyed her Coquitlam home on Jan. 2.
Montreal
-
-
Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec
A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions.
-
Montreal kids forced to find alternate transport as Transco bus strike continues
Thousands of Montreal school children are having to find alternative transport on the first day back at school as the Transco bus strike continues to affect them.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Documentary series to feature work of Canada's only Indigenous coast guard
First Nation filmmaker Steve Sxwithul'txw has known about the work of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary (CNCGA) for several years. But it is only now that his latest project, titled Ocean Warriors: Mission Ready, will be seen by the public.
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.
Atlantic
-
Moncton hockey community holds moment of silence for five-year-old who died Tuesday
Before the puck dropped at a Saturday morning hockey game in Moncton, people held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia spends $3M for new 50-bed temporary shelter in Halifax
The Nova Scotia and Halifax governments are opening a new temporary shelter later this month.
-
N.S. police investigate crash that injured man, knocked out power
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a semi-tractor trailer crash that knocked out power in Buckfield Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Demolition begins on unique downtown Sudbury building
The landscape near the arena in downtown Sudbury will soon look very different as demolition begins at the former Ledo Hotel.
-
-
Sudbury police find owner of abandoned ATV
After posting an abandoned ATV on social media Friday, the Greater Sudbury Police Service says it has found the owner.
Kitchener
-
Senior hit crossing the road in Kitchener
A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road West in Kitchener Sunday, according to police.
-
Guelph telescope initiative aims to get amateurs involved in astronomy
A new Guelph initiative is building 3-D printed telescopes for aspiring astronomers of all ages to enjoy.
-
Kitchener crash sends two to hospital
Police are looking for more information after a Kitchener crash sent two people to hospital Saturday evening.