REGINA
Regina

    • Woman taken to hospital following collision on Ring Road

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A woman was taken to hospital Monday morning following a two vehicle collision on Regina’s Ring Road, police said.

    Officers, along with Regina Fire and EMS were called to the scene between the Assiniboine Avenue and Wascana Parkway exits around 8:30 a.m., Regina police said in an email.

    According to police, the woman was taken to hospital for injuries that appeared to be non life-threatening.

    Traffic appeared to be delayed in the area following the collision.

