A 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a gun was discharged on Sunday.

Police were sent to the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent around 12:17 p.m., and EMS took the woman to hospital.

Officers are currently holding the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.