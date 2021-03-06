REGINA -- One Public Health Order violation ticket was issued at a protest in Regina on Saturday afternoon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said approximately 19 people gathered to protest the province's Public Health Orders in the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue around 2 p.m.

After monitoring the event, RPS issued one woman a ticket for violating the Saskatchewan Public Health Act, by participating in an outdoor gathering exceeding 10 people.