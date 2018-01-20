Police have issued a Saskatchewan-wide arrest warrant for a 29-year-old woman.

Jessica Dawn Pangman, is wanted for Breach of Undertaking and Breach of Recognizance, according to the Regina Police Service.

Pangman, 29, is described as a 5’4” tall First Nations woman, approximately 160 pounds, with a medium build, long, straight brown hair, parted in the middle and brown eyes. She tends to wear glasses, and has a piercing in each ear and her nose. Pangman also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a heart with the caption, “JESSICA”, cursive initials on her right arm and the Japanese symbol for “Love” on her left arm.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.