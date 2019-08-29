Woman with multiple aliases wanted on drug trafficking charges by RCMP
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 6:42PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:07PM CST
Weyburn RCMP is asking the public for help locating a woman wanted on drug trafficking charges.
Cheri-Lynne Johnson was born May 5, 1976. RCMP warn that Johnson is known to use a number of aliases including but not limited to:
- Cher Johnson
- Sherry Johnson
- Cheri Johnson
- Sherri Johnson
- Cher Lynn Johnson
- Christie Williams
- Danielle Grew
- Katelyn Greanya
- Shanda Jackson
- Carol Cole
- Andra Meuller
- Kathleen McKay
- Valerie McKay
- Roberta Russell
- Suzanne Ratzlaff
- Deena Thompson
- Eva Vaughan
- Andrea Watson
She commonly goes by the nickname “Apple”.
Johnson has several outstanding charges in the province including trafficking cocaine and meth.
She was last seen in Regina on June 28. Johnson is described as 5’4, 143 lbs, with brown shoulder length hair and green eyes. She has a fair complexion. She is believed to be in the Edmonton area, and frequents southern Sask. and western Man.
If you have information concerning her whereabouts you are asked to please contact the Weyburn RCMP at 306-848-4640.