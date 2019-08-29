Weyburn RCMP is asking the public for help locating a woman wanted on drug trafficking charges.

Cheri-Lynne Johnson was born May 5, 1976. RCMP warn that Johnson is known to use a number of aliases including but not limited to:

Cher Johnson

Sherry Johnson

Cheri Johnson

Sherri Johnson

Cher Lynn Johnson

Christie Williams

Danielle Grew

Katelyn Greanya

Shanda Jackson

Carol Cole

Andra Meuller

Kathleen McKay

Valerie McKay

Roberta Russell

Suzanne Ratzlaff

Deena Thompson

Eva Vaughan

Andrea Watson

She commonly goes by the nickname “Apple”.

Johnson has several outstanding charges in the province including trafficking cocaine and meth.

She was last seen in Regina on June 28. Johnson is described as 5’4, 143 lbs, with brown shoulder length hair and green eyes. She has a fair complexion. She is believed to be in the Edmonton area, and frequents southern Sask. and western Man.

If you have information concerning her whereabouts you are asked to please contact the Weyburn RCMP at 306-848-4640.