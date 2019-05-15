

Adults living with disabilities can look forward to a new semi-independent home in Regina.

A sod turning was held today for Input Housing Corporation’s project in Harbour Landing. The project is a 10-unit condo for adults with intellectual disabilities.

"It's been probably about a five year process but now with the selection of a general contractor, we're standing on a piece of land that we own,” parents and member of Input Housing Corp. Elizabeth Popowich said. “We have the go-ahead from the city. It all feels really good."

Each unit will have its own kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom and in-suite laundry.

Construction is expected to take 44 weeks.