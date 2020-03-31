REGINA -- Preventative warranty work will begin on Mosaic Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the City of Regina, the cost of the work will be covered by the contractor. The work includes part of a waterline that serves the east building at Mosaic Stadium.

"Construction will take place outside the southeast corner of the stadium as well as isolated areas within the building. We are working with our staff and contractors to ensure safety protocols are in place and work is being carried out with due diligence to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the City said in a news release.

The project will take until May.

Sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians who are reminded to use exercise caution in the area.