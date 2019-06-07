Worker dead after on-site incident at Brandt
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 1:24PM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 1:32PM CST
A worker has been killed in a workplace accident in Regina.
Brandt Engineered Products says in an email to staff that a manufacturing employee died after suffering a serious injury yesterday morning at its north-side location.
"The exact cause of the incident is unknown at this time," Brandt said in a press release. "The incident is under investigation by both Brandt and Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety."
The employee was a machinist who had worked for Brandt for 28 years.
Grief counsellors have been brought in.
