The loved ones of a worker who died on an oilfield site near Stoughton is being remembered as caring, kind, compassionate and empathetic.

Mark Biglin, 38, was from Brooks, Alta. and leaves behind three children.

“He was my bigger little brother,” Mike Biglin told CTV News, “He loved reading and educating himself on stuff.”

Crescent Point Energy, the company operating the site, confirmed the death happened sometime on Monday.

“He was a manager on another rig,” Biglin said. “He was just roughneck relieving for another guy. So he wasn’t supposed to be there. I have a lot of speculation about why a higher power put him there. I believe something may have gone wrong.”

Biglin said his brother had been talking about moving into a career as a mechanic. The long work days and hours on the road to and from job sites were weighing on his brother.

“He wanted to get out of the [oil] patch,” he said.

Mark worked 15 hour days, and would get home every night in time to kiss his kids goodnight.

"He was like the kindest hearted person you'd ever meet,” childhood friend Kerrie Simms said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back. His life revolved around his kids, then work."

Simms said Mark was the kind of person people loved working with. When it came to the people who worked under him, he was always willing to get his hands dirty alongside them.

"He could look at you and smile and want to cut you up, and he could look at you and smile and love you to pieces, and it would be the same smile," Biglin said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased Aaron Well Servicing employee,” a statement from Crescent Point reads. “Immediately after notification of the incident, we initiated our corporate emergency response and secured the site to ensure the ongoing safety of staff, the community and environment.”

The company was unable to comment on the incident further, as internal and external investigations into the cause of death are ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help support Mark's partner and children.

“The general population won’t know my brother and they won’t remember his name. The people who knew him will never forget him.”