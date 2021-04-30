REGINA -- Workplace injury claims were down in 2020, according to an annual report released by the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB) on Friday.

In 2019, the WCB had 28,865 total claims compared to 23,746 in 2020. Of them, 17,922 were accepted.

A total of 334 claims relating to COVID-19 were registered and accepted in 2020, more than half of them being from healthcare workers.

There were 34 fatality claims in 2020, two less than 2019.

Last year also saw a drop in the number workers covered by the WCB, compared to prior years, with 402,306.

Phillip Germain, the CEO of the Saskatchewan WCB, said the pandemic did bring about a more proactive safety approach in many workplaces.

"The pandemic, if there's any silver linings I think the pandemic really heightened people to the sense of identifying risks and managing risks in the workplace which is why we saw more workplaces than ever achieve mission zero," Germain said.

Germain added 90 per cent of Saskatchewan workplaces did not have a time loss injury or fatality in 2020.

More to come...