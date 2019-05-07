

CTV Regina





The four words that could save Carla Bortolotto's life are pull, aim, squeeze and sweep.

"If the situation ever arises when I need to use one, I'll know how to use it now," she said.

Bortolotto said it's her first time using a fire extinguisher.

"It's good to have the hands on experience because it takes away the fear of using one," she said.

Bortolotto is one of 12 participants taking part in a fire safety training workshop.

Staff from Innovation Place and other participants learned to use the device just outside the University of Regina.

"What we're going to do is try and train everyone here how to put a fire out," said technical operations manager Myron Exner. "Whether it's at home or at work, hopefully we never have to use it. We'll have the confidence in order to know how to do that."

Exner coordinated the event to recognize North American Occupational Safety and Health Week, also know as NAOSH week.

David Kinvig is the Deputy Chief of Operation at Regina Fire and Protective Services and says extinguisher training is important.

"It's good to have the extra knowledge just in case you come across somewhere where you may be able to use it," Kinvig said.

While using a fire extinguisher is sometimes necessary to a battle a blaze, Kinvig said safety is the top priority.

"The first thing you consider is your own safety before trying to put a fire out with a fire extinguisher," he said.

Bortolotto says she recommends getting trained.

"Anything you can learn about safety for yourself and others, definitely do it," she said.

Innovation Place hopes to continue holding events that recognize fire safety and NAOSH week in the future.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Kathryn Fraser.