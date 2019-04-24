In the middle of National Organ and Tissue Donation awareness week, the wife of an organ donor hopes more people will have the conversation on donation with their next-of-kin.

Barbara Macza knows how difficult making the decision to donate on someone’s behalf can be, as she’s been there.

Macza made the call to donate her husband Glenn’s organs after his death in 2015. Those organs went on to help seven recipients.

The decision is not all she’s speaking about. She’s also calling for more people to have the conversation about donation she and her husband never had.

“If the conversation had been had before Glenn passed away, it would have been an easy decision for all of us to make,” Macza told reporters at the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre on Wednesday.

Macza is an organ donor herself, and says she’s now made her intentions clear.

“It would have been such an easy conversation to have, yet never did have it,” she said. “My children, my extended family all know my decision now.”

Macza’s call comes the same day landmarks and buildings across the country will light up green to show support for the cause.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is using the campaign as a reminder that simply putting the sticker on your health card is a good first step, but making intentions clear to next-of-kin is also vital.

“Your sticker on your health card can show your intent,” said Lori Garchinski, who oversees the SHA’s organ donation program. “But in the end, your next of kin are the ones that have to make that decision so if they’re not aware of exactly what your wishes are they may choose not to go forward with donation.”

The SHA says changes are on the way to make the process more streamlined but as it stands it could be talking about the subject beforehand that makes the difference.

“We just need to make sure that message gets out to people to have those conversations,” Garchinski said. “If you want to be an organ donor let people in your family, let your loved ones know about it.”

“Ultimately it is up to the family,” Macza said. “But if the conversation is had before anything tragic happens it makes it easier for the family to make that decision.”

Macza says she believes Saskatchewan is a giving province, and hopes to see that translate into more people signing up for and talking about organ donation.