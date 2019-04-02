The Water Security Agency says that the spring runoff for the Yorkton area will be below normal, but not a cause for concern.

“I would say for most producers it's a pretty typical year and timing in spring runoff should reflect that," WSA spokesperson Patrick Boyle told CTV News.

Boyle said that an area stretching from Wynyard west to Lucky Lake had the lowest projected forecast, but that the forecast will change when the snow melts.

And on a farm outside Saltcoats, Kevin Elmy checks the moisture in his soil.

“The amount of moisture we have in the soil right now, we're sitting good,” he said. “That gets us started. And if, especially if we have good infiltration, we can store about one year's worth of water."

The ability to hold moisture is important because the past few years have had abnormal levels of runoff water. Some years there has been too little and some years too much.

The spring runoff is very important to producers because it affects how soon farmers can seed their fields and indicates how healthy the soil will be.

With the fluctuations over the past few years Elmy said he’s content with the moisture he found in his fields.

“Things are looking ok,” Elmy said.

“I would rather have it this temperature where you have two layers on and looking for somewhere to get out of the wind than having it 15 degrees and drying the soil out,”

He said he was still hoping for some “timely rains” when the growing season arrives.