Wynyard man threatened bar patrons with replica gun, RCMP say

A 46-year-old man is facing weapons charges after RCMP were called to a bar in Wynyard, Sask. around midnight Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, police received a report that someone was in possession of a gun at a local bar and was threatening people.

RCMP said officers responded immediately and arrested a man outside the bar who was in possession of a firearm which was discovered to be a replica of a revolver with pellets in the chamber.

As a result the 46-year-old man, who is from Wynyard, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.

The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday, RCMP said.

Wynyard, Sask. is about 175 kilometres north of Regina.