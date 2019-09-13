

CTV News Regina





The Hospitals of Regina Foundation has announced a new initiative in partnership with Yara Belle Plaine.

Yara has pledged to match community donations up to $500,000 to the foundation’s surgical campaign.

“We’re excited about this new chapter in our partnership, because we know the Yara Belle Plaine Surgical Fund will elevate the level of surgical care for all patients, and will undoubtedly save lives,” Yara Belle Plaine President and Plant Manager, George Pohorelic, said.

The surgical booms in the operating suites at the Regina General and Pasqua Hospitals are in need of an upgrade, and the funds raised will help complete the necessary work.

New surgical booms will ensure safer use of medical gases like anesthesia and oxygen.