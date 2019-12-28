REGINA -- CTV News Regina sat down with Regina Police Chief Evan Bray to discuss the challenges police have been facing in the Queen City, along with a look ahead to 2020.

CTV News: What were some things of note for the RPS in 2019?

Bray: It was a very busy year for us.The challenges that we face, guns, drugs and gangs. The prevalence of meth in our community is continuing to drive crime and firearm related offences. A lot of our efforts this year and going into 2020 are really going to be digging into those issues. Along with that we had a couple of Garth Brooks concerts in town, we had a Heritage Classic, we’ve lived through a couple of labour disputes, and so those are opportunities but they’re also challenges at times. And so ensuring that everybody is safe, whether they’re coming to enjoy an event in the city or if there’s some sort of protest or controversy going on that’s part of our role as well. So every year brings new challenges and new opportunities for us and 2019 was exactly that.

CTV News: What do you attribute the rise in crime severity to?

Bray: I do strongly know that they are linked to drug use and addiction in our community, predominantly methamphetamine. Meth is still a driver of a lot of crime that is still happening in our city, and we see often people that are addicted to meth, engaging in high risk activity. So lots of times were finding weapons in cars where we’re also seizing quantities of methamphetamines. We are really putting our investigative efforts and operational response into digging into those issues.

CTV News: RPS purchased a brand new armoured vehicle this year, what other ways are you tackling that crime increase?

Bray: That armoured rescue vehicle really speaks to the ability to respond in a swift and safe manner. It deploys when we deploy our SWAT team, which this year I think we deployed 31 or 32 times, each time being able to swiftly and in a very safe manner resolve a situation which is really what the goal is all about. To me it’s more about what can we do to ensure the safety of everybody involved and sometimes that means a police response and sometimes that means collaboration and coming at an issue from a completely different angle. Ultimately community wellness is really predicated on the ability to dig into those root causes of what causes crime and how do we make long term sustainable change, so that’s a big piece of our job as well.

CTV News: City Council recently approved the police budget with an increase of $3.6 million, what do you plan to use that additional funding for?

Bray: That’s going to help with some overall growth of our police service, some of that money will go to front line resources, that’s something that we’re always working to try and grow to meet with what has been a rapidly growing city. Our city has grown much quicker than our police service has so we are playing catch up to a small degree there. We’ve got some extra resources going to our communications centre. We are going to be putting medical professionals in our detention centre, which is an important part of managing the risk and insisting with the health and wellness of those that are in our custody. Having that expertise in our cell and detention area is going to be important. We’ve got actually a psychologist that we’re going to be hiring to look after the mental health and wellness of our employees, which is an important pillar of our strategic plan, and where we’re headed there as well. There is lots of, I think, exciting opportunities that the public will reap the benefits of, because of enhanced service delivery.

CTV News: Looking forward to 2020, a new decade, what should people expect from the police service keeping them safe next year?

Bray: I think you’ll see our continued respectful, professional service in the community. We’ve got some alignment that we’ve done with our frontline officers and investigative services, to provide a real good investigative, strong front out in the community. Along with that, you’re going to see some construction start to happen on our new headquarters building in 2020, which is exciting. I’m glad to get that going, and I’m looking forward to being able to move in, that will be a couple year project. And of course we’ve got the Grey Cup in 2020 which is going to be a very important celebration for our community, and we’re going to work throughout the year to prepare and ensure that everybody enjoys that week in November.

This interview has been edited for clarity.