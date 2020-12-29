REGINA -- 2020 was an unprecedented year for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, with the organization facing some of the biggest financial struggles in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News Regina’s Claire Hanna spoke with Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds to see how the team navigated a difficult 2020 and what fans can expect in 2021.

The following interview has been edited for conciseness and clarity.

CTV News: In June you said this is the biggest financial crisis the team has faced in 110 years. What’s been your philosophy to guide the team through this challenge?

Reynolds: To be quite honest with you it’s seeing the other side. Sustainability has been a bit of a buzz word for us. We’ve actually taken on the mantra of our head coach [Craig Dickenson] last year which was putting the team above ourselves and really doing everything we possibly can to make sure the Riders are here for another 110 years.

CTV News: Is the team’s stabilization fund depleted? How do you plan to pay expenses moving forward?

Reynolds: No they’re not. We’ve been very fortunate and full credit to my team and our organization for weathering the storm. Clearly we’re accessing some government programs including the wage subsidy which has helped, but we’ve really done a very good job of managing our expenses. We’ve had some revenue come in working with our partners and many of our fans have donated their 2020 season tickets amounts to the club which has helped sustain us. So no, we haven’t depleted it. That time unfortunately is coming but as of right now, we’ve got sufficient cash flow.

CTV News: General manager Jeremy O’Day told us you directed him to spend less than the salary cap on player salaries in 2021. Why was that decision made?

Reynolds: Obviously the pandemic and the resulting cancellation of the 2020 season has had a significant impact to our business as we discussed. Unfortunately, we’ve had to make an adjustments to every aspect of our business and that’s included across the board compensation. While we’re really optimistic for 2021, there’s still unfortunately a lot of unknowns. We’ve had to look at every aspect of our business and player compensation is one area where we’ve had to make some adjustments.

CTV News: How much interest have fans shown in purchasing tickets for 2021?

Reynolds: It’s really been incredible. The one thing I know about Rider nation, they’re with you through good times and through bad. We’ve had some challenges this year but they’ve been incredible. We’ve been selling a lot of new season tickets, which I think is great. I think our fans share our optimism about getting back on the field. I’ve heard this time and time again, sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone and I think our fans are really missing Rider football being here at Mosaic Stadium and our season ticket sales are reflecting that.

CTV News: Although the first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan there’s still so much uncertainty about what sporting events will look like. How do you envision Mosaic Stadium appearing in 2021?

Reynolds: It’s really so hard to tell. We’ve been spending a lot of times on a return to play strategy, talking to a lot of Doctors, talking to a lot of the experts. Even they can’t tell you definitively. I think nobody really knows. What we’re hopeful for, is we’re hopeful for fans in the stands at Mosaic Stadium. I can’t wait until that day. Vaccines are just starting to roll out right now, I know they have a roll out plan but even the experts don’t know definitively how this is going to shape up so we just have to wait and see. It’s our hope and we’re optimistic we’ll have fans in Mosaic Stadium in 2021.

CTV News: Taking this pandemic as an opportunity to change the business model of the CFL, what could a stronger league look like?

Reynolds: With the cancellation of the season it’s allowed us all collectively to take a step back and think about our business differently and approach our business challenges differently. Look creatively, how can we do things differently? Sometimes that’s reducing expenses, but a lot of times it’s generative revenue in new and unique ways. We’ve done a lot of that work. Really proud of our team at the Riders, they’ve been really creative in terms of how they’re looking at generating revenue. Our new MVP plan with season tickets holders has resonated and so that’s been really positive. There’s a lot of positive outcomes on the business side that are coming out of this pandemic.

CTV News: How optimistic are you about the 2021 season?

Reynolds: I’m very optimistic. I really am. A lot of that is based around the vaccine obviously and it’s really exciting to see that and to see it being rolled out. I think we at the Riders are ending 2020 on a very positive note with a lot of optimism that we’re going to be able to welcome fans at Mosaic Stadium in some capacity in 2021.