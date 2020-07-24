REGINA -- Kevin Okafor has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Abbie Speir.

Okafor was sentenced at the Court of Queens Bench in Regina on Thursday. He will be eligible for parole after serving 16 years in prison from the date of his arrest on April 21, 2017.

Spier was found dead in a home in Yellow Grass, Sask., on April 20, 2017.

He plead not guilty to the second-degree murder charges.