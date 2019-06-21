According to an information session that took place on June 19, the YMCA needs to make some major adjustments as is faces insolvency in the next year.

The projected deficit of the YMCA Regina is $4.4 million over the next five years, plus a projected negative cash flow of $1.95 million over the same period.

The organization says it’s dealing with flat or declining membership, increased competition, capital expense requirements and no funds in reserve. All adjustments have been made to make current operations more efficient. Immediate challenges include the future of the downtown building.

The YMCA’s north Regina facility, located on Rochdale Blvd., continues to operate in the positive with positive projections for the next five years. Roughly 40 per cent of YMCA patronage uses the Rochdale location.

The centre’s many childcare spaces contribute to a positive financial position and the Rochdale centre is a big part of Regina’s northwest community, the YMCA said. There is little competition for similar services in the area.

The YMCA’s east facility is leased, and operates in a deficit. If the east Regina centre closed immediately it would require continued costs of around $430 thousand per year to uphold the current lease and other contracts. As discussed in the meeting, closing the east centre would likely result in loss of members who attend multiple locations. YMCA says that although membership in the east end is stable, it faces challenges from a very competitive health and fitness market in the area.

Currently, the downtown centre is operating in deficit with a projected deficit of $2.8 million over the next five years. According to the appraisers consulted by the organization, investment in the downtown building by either the YMCA or a third party, would not be a good investment. The estimated cost of bringing the building up to standard is $12 million, and replacing the building would cost upwards of $35 million. The YMCA has no resources to fund these costs.

Options considered by the YMCA are finding efficiencies in current operations,sale and lease back of northwest and downtown facilities, closure of the east facility, closure and sale of the downtown facility and additional bank financing.

The YMCA does not think it can continue to find efficiencies without sacrificing the quality of services and does not think selling the northwest location would provide any long term benefit. It does not think anyone would be willing to invest in the downtown property and closing the east facility would lose more money than continuing to operate.

The YMCA says it is confident that things will change and its number one priority is serving the community. It hopes to have a decision made in early summer.