YORKTON, SASK. -- A snow-less December isn’t enough to keep Tail Winds Equine Services from doing their annual sleigh rides, but with a twist.

This year’s rides are done with a horse-drawn wagon, not bobsleigh, until the snow falls.

"It happens to be just so gorgeous with the warmer temperatures out,” Twylla Newton, the owner at Tail Winds Equine Services just outside of Yorkton, said.

“We're able to be outside and enjoy it and not get cold for a change so the wagon isn't that bad. It's turned out pretty good.”

Tail Winds, which has been doing rides like this for the past handful of years, will be offering them daily until the beginning of January, with the sleighs at the ready for when winter decides to return.

"If you have snow the ride can be a little smoother on a bobsleigh compared to the wagon in a pasture, but we still put all the bells on the horses so you still get that really nice jingle," Newton explained.

With COVID-19, rides are reserved for private groups coming for a private sleigh ride. Under current guidelines, Tail Winds can accommodate up to a group of 20.

Riders climb aboard the wagon and sit on blanket lined straw bails for the 20 minute ride through the pasture. At the halfway point you find a burning fire, where groups are free to hang out and bring the feeling back to their toes in the warming shed.

Groups are asked to bring their own picnics, with an array of sticks ready for all marshmallow and hot dog roasting needs.

The 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. trips treat riders to a view of the sprawling pasture and maybe some wildlife, but the 4 p.m. trip is a bit different.

"When we go to go home after that it's usually pretty black out and the horses just magically stay on the trail and it's just a beautiful ride home in the evening," Newton explained.