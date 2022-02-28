Yorkton businesses, agencies varying on masking rules

Yorkton, Sask. -

With the province’s public health orders expiring Monday, many Yorkton businesses and organizations are making their own decisions about whether or not to recommend customers wear masks.

“If people choose to wear a mask they're welcome to do so. If they choose not to wear a mask, that's fine, too,” said Yorkton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Juanita Polegi.

She said some Yorkton businesses in the retail and personal fitness sectors have seen a boost since proof of vaccination and negative test requirements were lifted Feb. 14th.

Polegi added it’s too early to tell how dropping the mask mandate will affect businesses.

“When they get more visitors that means more business has been done. That's great for not only the business community, but the community at large,” she said.

Not everyone will be mask free though.

Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours (SIGN) — an agency for Yorkton and area's most vulnerable, is keeping a mask policy in place for at least the month of March.

“We work with a number of vulnerable individuals as well as young children that haven't had an opportunity yet to be vaccinated. So we've decided to continue with the protections that we've had in place for the past couple years, for another month,” said executive director, Andrew Sedley.

SIGN dealt with multiple outbreaks at its early learning centre throughout the pandemic, Sedley said.

“The goal really is to keep people safe and healthy. Over the past two years. I've been very proud of the work that our staff have done to keep not only those clients, or other staff or other service users, but those in our community safe,” he said.

Polegi said she doesn't know the breakdown of businesses following, or not following, masking rules in Yorkton. Now that it's a choice, she reiterated to everyone to be respectful of those choices and to do your best to shop local, as Saskatchewan and Yorkton move out of the pandemic.