Yorkton businesses encourage people to give back to community with initiative

Yorkton, Sask. -

Six Yorkton business have come together to encourage people to donate items in-need to Shelwin House by offering their services free of charge through a draw.

“It’s a reason to give back,” explained Ashton Lerat, owner of All or Nothing Ink, on how the idea for the initiative started.

“I know that the season can be hard, especially for women in the circumstances they are experiencing, the trauma that they have, and it's always really comforting to receive these donations."

Based on her personal experience with the women’s shelter, Lerat said the holiday season can be a stressful time for some people and giving back is one way to help multiple people.

“I saw that they [Shelwin House] were needing a list of items and I thought I could use my platform to receive donations,” she voiced.

“Knowing firsthand, being on the receiving end of the donations and the kindness of others, I always knew I wanted to give back and this is a great time to do so."

The five other businesses participating are Old Town Ink Yorkton, The Tattoo Shop Yorkton, Shears n Sage Studio, Toot’s & Friends, and D’Lux Spa & Studio.

Anyone who donates an item valued at $25 or more from the shelter’s wish list will get their name put in a draw to win a free two-hour tattoo service, or a different prize customized to the stores involved.

The draw will be held on Dec. 21.

Shop owner of Old Town Ink Yorkton, Chris Davis, shared why he threw his name into the community event.

"A lot of stuff is really expensive right now. Everything has gone up in price, hopefully someone who has a little bit extra can donate and has a chance to win something,” he said.

With essential items like skin care products, toiletries and baby clothes being needed all year-around, Shelwin House said the draw has been great for bringing awareness to the shelter.

"All of our residents, women and children at Shelwin House, often need more than what they just come with,” expressed Dolores LeVangie, outreach and education coordinator.

“We're looking at anything from infants to older children, single women as well. The donations really help support them during their stay at Shelwin House."

As Friday was The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, LeVangie said it is heartwarming to see businesses in the community step-up.

“It’s absolutely amazing that what started as one person’s idea to collect donations for us spread to several businesses participating,” she said.

“It’s really rewarding to see that the message is getting out there through various organizations.”

Although the initiative is aimed for people at Shelwin House, LeVangie added that other places like Safe Haven and Bruno’s Place can benefit from community donations during this holiday season.