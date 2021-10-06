YORKTON -- Ron Kaban and the Yorkton Hyundai staff proudly presented a cheque to 2021 Brayden Ottenbreit Close Cuts for Cancer Local Cancer Initiatives Program on Wednesday morning.

Yorkton Hyundai had pledged to donate 100 dollars from each new and used vehicle sold during the months of July and August.

The 6th annual Yorkton Hyundai Close Cuts Bucks campaign was a success and Hyundai raised over $10,000 for the program.

The money allows local testing and treatment options to be available for people without having to leave the community.

“Community is always good, I mean we get tons of community support at our dealership, plus out of town we are a drawing area here,” said Ron Kaban who is the dealer principal at Yorkton Hyundai. “We’re proud of everybody outside of the community that comes in and buys cars from us and everyone else.”

The program aims to enrich the lives of local cancer patients and their families through funding ongoing cancer-related initiatives.

“There is more and more good news coming out of cancer research and treatment every year,” said Greg Ottenbreit, co-founder of the Brayden Ottenbreit Close Cuts for Cancer Local Cancer Initiatives Program and Yorkton MLA. “But through this, it’s more support for patients and their families and giving them a little bit of optimism. Having some of those options enhanced and closer to home is a big thing for anybody”.

Close Cuts has raised over $875,000 for cancer research and local cancer initiatives since 1998.