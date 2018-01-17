The Yorkton Chamber of Commerce has elected its new president for 2018.

Mike Popowich, owner of TA Foods, was elected to the position Wednesday morning by the Chamber’s Board of Directors. He’ll replace outgoing president Brent Murdock, who resigned from the position due to pressing work commitments.

“As a business owner, I care very much about the business community,” Popowich said in a release. “The 2018 Board is comprised of a diverse and dynamic group of Directors who will work to ensure the business community is strong and vibrant.”

Popowich has served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors for two years, and is looking forward to his term as president in 2018.