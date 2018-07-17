Yorkton city council was back in session Monday night, and a bylaw regulating where cannabis retailers can open up shop was back before councillors for second and third readings.

The Cannabis Retail Bylaw was first tabled at the last council meeting in June, and is an amendment to the city's Zoning Bylaw.

It also allows cannabis retailers to set up shop in any of the city’s commercial or light industrial zones, with the exception of those located within 150 metres of a school or within 75 metres of any approved daycare centre.

“We’re jumping through a lot of hoops at this point and time, the legislation really doesn’t have a lot of clarity around it,” said Mayor of Yorkton Bob Maloney.

“Like most communities, we’re trying to pass bylaws that make some sense, but without knowing all the parameters of what’s happening, it’s a pretty difficult thing for councils to do.”

There was some discussion over whether the buffer zones were necessary, but council ultimately voted unanimously to pass the bylaw.

“I think those buffer zones are a good idea,” Maloney said. “Most cities have embraced them, and I’m glad to see Yorkton is doing that as well.”

Yorkton has been approved for two retail cannabis locations by the provincial government.