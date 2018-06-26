With the day of marijuana legalization set for October, the City of Yorkton has added a cannabis related bylaw to their agenda.

“There was good discussion, and a lot of good questions, and I think the biggest thing was we needed to wait and see what the province was doing, as well as the federal government,” said Deputy Mayor of Yorkton Aaron Kienle. “It’s our turn to put some rules in place.”

Council voted to pass the Cannabis Retail Bylaw through the first reading at their meeting on Monday. The proposed bylaw would restrict where cannabis retail shops could open in Yorkton. Cannabis dispensaries would have to be located in a commercial or light industrial zone, and also be located at least 150 metres away from schools and 75 metres away from approved daycare centres. The bylaw would also add "Cannabis Retailers" as a permitted use in the allowed zones.

“The focus was primarily on our land use and zoning regulations,” said Michael Eger, the Director of Planning, Building, and Development with the City of Yorkton. “So again looking at separation distances, where these [cannabis retailers] can go.”

Fire and Flower Cannabis, one of the two companies selected by the provincial government to open a shop in Yorkton say they’ve already been looking at locations, and their list of possibilities won’t be affected by the proposal.

“The locations we are reviewing would be compliant to the bylaw Yorkton’s council has put forward,” said Nathan Mison, Vice President of Fire and Flower.

Deputy Mayor Kienle says since the city doesn’t have a similar separation distance in place for alcohol establishments, he isn’t entirely sure about creating them for dispensaries.

“I don’t know necessarily if that’s something that is necessary,” Kienle said. “But it’s good to put that out to the public and let everybody else take a look at it.”

The Cannabis Retail Bylaw is now in the public notice stage, meaning council will be looking for feedback from residents about any adjustments or changes that could be made to the proposal before going forward.

The topic is set to be back before council at their next meeting on July 16th.