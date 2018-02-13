The Yorkton Exhibition Association launched a 360 degree virtual reality video to celebrate Canada's Agriculture Day on February 13.

The Story of Oats follows oat seeds as they make their way from the farm to the kitchen table.

"We wanted to educate people where their food comes from. We think it's very important when people are eating that they understand the work and everything that goes into the food product they're consuming that day," said JeanAnne Teliske, the manager of the Yorkton Exhibition Association.

Oats were the food chosen for this project because they are grown and processed near Yorkton.

Filmed near Foam Lake, the film was produced by Farm Boy Productions out of Ontario.

The 360 degree film allows viewers to be fully immersed in the viewing process - as though they are there in real life. It allows a complete 360 degree view of what the camera is seeing.

The video can be watched using a Virtual Reality headset, computer or smartphone.

You can see the video here.