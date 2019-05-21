Matt Stackhouse has signed with the Canadian Junior Football League’s Calgary Colts and will be suiting up with the team this season.

He says it’s a thrill to continue playing the sport he loves.

“It’s a pretty unbelievable feeling,” he said. “As a kid [and] probably every other high school player, you want to play football after high school. It’s just a really cool feeling to be blessed and be able to carry that on.”

Stackhouse graduates from Sacred Heart High School in Yorkton in just a few weeks’ time. In July training camp for the Colts begins in Calgary.

He's played in Yorkton for four years and members of the faculty say that his success is also their success.

“It's kind of a nice thing for me to see him from Grade Nine, starting off as a football player all the way to his Grade 12 year to see him move on outside of high school football,” said Nick Jonassen, one of Stackhouse’s coaches.

“We're just so proud of Matthew,” said Melissa Meon, a Vice-Principal at Sacred Heart. “It’s great for a student at a small school to be able to pursue their athletic careers and move on to bigger programs. And it gives our younger players someone to look up to.”

Jonassen says that Stackhouse will face challenges in the new league because the players are bigger and stronger.

He says that Stackhouse’s played both offence and defence and that his versatility will help him because the new league will require some adjustments.

Aside art from the size of the new players Stackhouse will also move from quarterback to kicker and receiver. But Stackhouse says he isn't nervous

“[I’ll] probably [be nervous] for a couple seconds, but I’m doing what I love and I’ll feel just comfortable there.”

For Stackhouse every kick and every catch is a step towards his own goal line.

“The dream is to go to the CFL and hopefully make it onto a university team"