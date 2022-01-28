Yorkton futsal team staying positive following Saskatchewan Winter Games postponement

Mike Jakubiec continues to coach the U-15 girls' futsal team, even though they will not be playing at the Saskatchewan Winter Games next month.

"I think they've worked pretty hard to get into the games and it was going to be a good stepping stone to introduce them to the community, so it's kind of a disappointment that we don't get to participate this year,” Jakubiec said.

This was the first year futsal, a football-based variation of minifootball played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, was to be played at the provincial games.

Markus Reinkens who is the head development coach for Saskatchewan Soccer agrees with Jakubiec and adds that having futsal at the winter games would also help introduce the sport.

“I think having this as part of the winter games gave us a big opportunity to introduce it to a lot more people,” said Reinkens.

Players from the Parkland District team are disappointed, but understand the reasons behind the postponement.

"We were looking forward to playing in a different tournament,” said Hadiza Kasim, who plays as a center midfielder. “We usually don’t play against other teams.”

“(The game) is usually fast paced and everything,” said Kasim. “It is four-a-side, so there is less players on the field (that) makes it a bit more challenging but still really fun.”

Despite the postponement of the winter games, the team is trying to stay optimistic.

"Honestly, just the people we play (with and) the game,” said Paige Remezoff, who is a goalkeeper. “I have been hooked on soccer for a long time, I just love the sport.”

Suzy Switzer’s daughter is on the team and said news of the games postponement was hard for everyone.

"As a parent it’s so hard to watch because they have worked so hard and for it to be canceled a month and a half ahead of the games, it is pretty devastating for them,” said Switzer.

Although the games are cancelled, both parents and coaches feel the girls are still benefitting from practice.

"It's not just the physicality of it. It is the mental health of the girls,” said Switzer. They have such a strong bond as a team together and the fact they are able to come and do this, even if it is just practicing, they get to still come out and have fun together.”

The team will continue to practice in Yorkton as they prepare for provincials that are still scheduled to take place in early march.