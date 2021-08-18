YORKTON -- From the first time Kade Johnson swung his clubs on the links, he knew he wanted to become a pro golfer.

With 12 years of experience, Johnson is ready to take his game to the next level, making his professional start at a PGA Canada tournament in Prince Edward Island. Johnson said that although he has competed in many tournaments, he is excited to play alongside others that do this for a living.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ll see a lot of the guys that I haven’t seen since we’ve been playing junior golf. So it’s good competition but I think I will be able to hold up well,” said Johnson.

Although golf is Johnson’s passion, he said working on his game each day can be challenging.

“You’re out there eight hours every single day. It’s definitely a grind. The travel, being outside under different conditions, and there’s a lot of luck involved in the game, so being able to manage your emotions is tough. It’s very tough,” he said.

Johnson said his goal is to make his passion his full-time job and win a major PGA championship. With three sponsors under his belt, Johnson said having sponsors are important in order for players to compete without worrying about expenses. He said he’s grateful for the support he has received from family and the community, which will allow him to focus on the fairway.