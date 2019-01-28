

CTV Regina





A Yorkton man is facing several firearm and drug charges after a compliance check by Yorkton RCMP on Jan. 22.

Kyle Bodnarek, 30, was arrested for breaching his community sentence order.

Upon a search of Bodnarek’s residence, police say they found a sawed off .22-calibre rifle, morphine pills and break and enter tools.

He will also face charges of obstruction and resisting arrest.

Bodnarek was remanded in custody and will make his first court appearance on Thursday.