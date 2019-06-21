Hunter Arnold has been sentenced to one year in jail for a crash that killed two people in 2016.

He was found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing death in May.

Jordan Stoll and Tyler Dobko were killed in the crash on Sept. 24, 2016 on Highway 10, about four kilometres south of Yorkton.

Arnold, with Stoll as his passenger, was trying to pass a semi-trailer at the time.

It was raining heavily and the jury heard that Arnold could not see past the semi as he pulled into the other lane.

His vehicle struck Dopko's.

Dopko, 29, and Stoll, 17, were killed. Arnold was 19 at the time.

The sentence was submitted by both the prosecutor and defence.

In his ruling Judge Koskie said the punishment was proportionate given Arnold's age, his own severe injuries and his lack of a criminal record prior to the crash.

Dopko's mother said that she hopes the verdict encourages others to drive safe.

“Maybe through this, the next time someone is coming up behind a semi or in bad weather or dust or rain or whatever it is, they'll think twice,” she said.

Arnold will have one year of probation following his jail time.