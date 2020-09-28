YORKTON -- Yorkton Mayor Bob Maloney is urging people to take safety measures seriously after outbreaks were declared in the city.

Maloney said on Monday people should be wearing masks when they go to a public place.

“I don’t think there's much in the way of excuse anymore. I mean we have cases in the City of Yorkton and we want to keep a handle on it,” he said.

“If you're going to a public place, do the right thing and wear a mask.”

Maloney’s request that residents wear masks comes after the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, Yorkton Regional High School and Pumphouse Athletic Club.

The high school’s in-person classes will be cancelled for two weeks after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

Students will be studying remotely.

“It’s important to note that there is the belief that this was not a school related transmission. We just had students in the school who acquired the virus outside of the school,” said Quintin Robertson, the director of education at Good Spirit School Division.

“What we're trying to do is avoid it becoming a school transmission,” he said.

Heidi Watrych has two sons who attend the school, and was disappointed to hear of the closure.

She said while it feels extreme, she is hopeful students will return to the classroom sooner than later.

"My one student does really well with online learning … but my other student does not do well with online learning, and he needs that classroom setting. He needs to be part of that discussion," Watrych said.

Along with the exposures at the high school, a Yorkton RCMP officer and three health care workers at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre have tested positive for the virus.

The SHA is recommending anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to self isolate and call 811 to schedule a test. The high school is hoping to have students back in the classroom on Oct. 19.