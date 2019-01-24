Residents of a Yorkton neighbourhood are upset with the city after attempts to prevent flooding.

Flooding has always been an issue for the houses at Pheasant Grove and Whitesand Drive, which were built about a decade ago. As part of the Whitesand Drive Stormwater Improvements project the city dug a ditch on the public land behind Pheasant Grove. Local homeowners say that the ditch brings other problems.

“Our concern right now is essentially property value. We’re just concerned that maybe some people would look at this [ditch] and think that it doesn’t look as aesthetically pleasing as it did before,” says Glen Walsh, who lives on Pheasant Grove.

Yorkton Realtor Carma Gramyk agreed, saying that “with the ditch being there right now the property values could put buyers in a bit of panic [since they may be] wondering why it’s there.”

The ditch is nearly two metres deep and twelve metres long. It was dug on city property immediately behind the owned properties in the fall before work has halted because of snow.

On Monday night Walsh presented the concerns of the homeowners to city council. He asked that the council consider alternatives to the current plan which the homeowners would find more aesthetically appealing. The mayor and councilors voted to keep the current plan, for which a construction firm is already under contract for $1.2 million.

Yorkton mayor Bob Maloney acknowledged the state of the ditch but says that the residents will have to wait.

“At this point [the ditch] doesn’t look good. I would suggest [that] by the time we’re finished it will look better. But at the end of the day there will be a ditch there, a ditch that is required by the city. It’s something we need for drainage of the area,” he said after the council meeting.

But the homeowners have another concern — they say they weren’t given sufficient notice about the construction.

“We had a letter that was delivered to our front door and the machinery moved in approximately a week later,” he says.

When asked about the notice given to the homeowners Maloney said construction began “because of flood situations and the concerns brought forward by people in that area.” The Mayor stated that construction would resume in the spring.