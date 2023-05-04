Yorkton organization gets boost from Smile Cookie campaign

Yorkton's Close Cuts for Cancer gets a boost from the Smile Cookie campaign. (Brady Lang / CTV News) Yorkton's Close Cuts for Cancer gets a boost from the Smile Cookie campaign. (Brady Lang / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener